(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with setting a car on fire.
The incident happened on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at about 4:07 a.m., in the 3300 block of Lawton.
Police say the suspect walked up to a black 2008 Dodge Caliber, set it on fire, then fled the scene on foot.
The suspect may have suffered burns on his arms and face while committing this crime, according to officials.
If anyone recognizes the suspect or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Arson Unit at 313-628-2900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
