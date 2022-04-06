Michigan Supreme Court Urged To Strike Down Law That Raises Millions In Local CourtsThe Michigan Supreme Court was urged Wednesday to strike down a law that forces people convicted of crimes to pay millions of dollars for the everyday costs of running local courts.

Michigan Rep. Mary Cavanagh Charged With Drunken Driving After February ArrestMichigan Rep. Mary Cavanagh, who is running for state Senate, is facing a drunken driving charge following a February arrest.

VIDEO: Police Seek Suspect Who Set Car On Fire In DetroitThe Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with setting a car on fire.

Man Faces Murder Charge In Fatal Shooting Of Brother In DetroitA Detroit man is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of his 23-year-old brother.

Michigan Reports 3,215 New COVID-19 Cases, 70 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Firefighters Rescue Woman From Burning Home In Farmington HillsFarmington Hills firefighters rescued a 62-year-old woman from her home that was engulfed in flames early on Wednesday.