(CBS DETROIT) – A 23-year-old man from Ann Arbor was killed early on Thursday after a crash on I-94.
According to Michigan State Police, Brighton Post troopers investigated the crash, which happened at approximately 1:17 a.m. on eastbound I-94 near Michigan Ave in Ypsilanti Township.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle swerved and went off the road and into a ditch.
Edgar Monta Campbell Jr. was the driver and died at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
The investigation is ongoing.

Police say at this time it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were involved.
