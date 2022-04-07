(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit Animal Care said it will be waiving adoption and licensing fees through April 11 in celebration of Opening Day.
Adoptions are free for all cats and dogs, which are fully vaccinated, microchipped and neutered.READ MORE: Detroit Police Seek Man Wanted In Hit-And-Run
“We are celebrating Opening Day and Kitten Season,” Mark Kumpf, director of Detroit Animal Care said, adding they are also taking in days-old kittens. “April is traditionally when we experience a higher volume intake of kittens. We obtained a state-of-the-art incubator to give our youngest kitties a good chance to survive in a shelter and give our team time to locate a foster who is willing to bottle feed. When given an opportunity to save more lives, we always choose to do so.”READ MORE: Several Michigan Law Enforcement Agencies Take Part In Campaign To Crack Down On Distracted Driving
Listings of pets available for adoption or fostering will be updated throughout the week on the Detroit Health Department’s Instagram and Facebook pages.
The Detroit Animal Care is open to the public from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 7401 Chrysler Drive.MORE NEWS: VIDEO: Police Seek Suspect In Robbery At Detroit Family Dollar
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.