Detroit Police Officer Charged In Sexual Assault Of MinorOn Wednesday, April 6, Michael Anthony Carson, was arraigned on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Oakland County.

Portion Of I-75 To Close In Oakland County For Road Work This WeekendBridge beam setting over I-75 in Oakland County will require a freeway closure starting on Friday night, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Michigan State Police Investigate Theft Of Sasquatch Lawn OrnamentPolice are investigating the theft of a 7-foot-tall (2.13 meter-tall) metal sasquatch lawn ornament from a home in southern Michigan.

4th Day Of Deliberations Starts In Gov. Whitmer Kidnap PlotJurors got a quick pep talk from a judge as they entered a fourth day of deliberations Thursday in the trial of four men charged with coming up with a scheme to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

'We Fought For Liberty:' Michigan WWII Vets Welcome MemorialOfficials in Michigan are ready to get started on the construction of what they say is one of the few state-specific World War II memorials in the country.

Whitmer Sues To Secure Abortion Rights, Vacate BanGov. Gretchen Whitmer sued Thursday to protect abortion rights, asking a Michigan court to recognize a right to abortion under the state constitution and to overturn a 176-year-old ban in the state that may take effect if the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling is vacated.