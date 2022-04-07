(CBS DETROIT) – Fans say it’s a unique experience that you’ll only get in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena.

As the Detroit Pistons inch near their last home game of the season, the fans are bringing big energy and excitement.

So, what is it like at a Pistons home game?

“When the games really hit like today, when we play big teams or even when just like 313 Day, amazing,” said Pistons Fan Taylor Anderson.

“The energy hits different. Like, when everybody in the city on the same page the energy hit different. That’s for sure.”

Some say the games are like a fashion show.

“You know I do my thang,” said Spencer Young, as he showed off his outfit, which included a studded Pistons jacket.

“Our swag is different,” Anderson told Cryss Walker.

“We actually inspire the culture of like the New York Fashion Weeks and Paris and stuff like that. They be getting that from here. So I’m just letting y’all know now, when y’all see everybody with the Buffs, in a minute everybody gone be wearing Buffs.”

You can’t forget the Buffs, formally known as Cartier glasses, but you don’t need a prescription to wear them.

You just need a little motivation to stunt.

“It’s all about embodying the image of the city and our fans do a tremendous job showing up and it’s up to us to make sure we show out and that starts with our game experience,” said Detroit Pistons Vice-President of Brand and Marketing, Tyrel Kirkham.

It’s that swag and culture of the city that led the Pistons’ marketing team to make the fans the stars of the night with the Ice Cam.

“Listen, the Swag and the Ice Cam, so it’s one in the same, but it truly represents the swag of this city,” Kirkham said.

“Hence, the reason why we implemented it. You know I challenged the team to create the cool factor and to make sure that we had something that was symbolic of the city and when you think about Detroit we’re always going to show up. Whether it’s the minks, whether it’s the chains, whether it’s just the well put together curated outfit from the sneakers to the top of your head with the hat that you’re wearing, we wanted to showcase that.”

Friday, April 8th, it’s all about the fans for the last home game of the season.

“We’ll do so with our Fan Appreciation Night,” said Kirkham.

“We have some give-a-ways, we have a bunch of prizes that will be given out throughout the game. Just really an opportunity and moment to thank them for their continued, unwavering support for the Detroit Pistons.”

“Man, I love these games,” Damjan Devdovski, a Pistons fan.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.