(CBS DETROIT) – Bridge beam setting over I-75 in Oakland County will require a freeway closure starting on Friday night, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Officials say I-75 will be closed in both directions between I-696 and the I-75 Business Loop (Square Lake Road) to set bridge beams on the overpasses at Gardenia and Lincoln avenues.

In addition to this, 13 Mile Road will close between Mally and Concord drives to allow crews to safely set beams on the northbound I-75 bridge over 13 Mile Road starting at 8 p.m. Friday, April 8, and ending by 5 a.m. Monday, April 11.

Crew will begin by closing ramps at 9 p.m. and then start freeway lane closures at 10 p.m.

All ramps to northbound I-75 will be closed from I-696 to 14 Mile Road. All ramps to southbound I-75 will be closed from M-59 to 11 Mile Road.

MDOT officials say that during the closure, northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured west on I-696 to northbound M-1 (Woodward Avenue), then eastbound Square Lake Road back to northbound I-75. Entrance ramps to northbound I-75 will remain open from 14 Mile Road to Crooks Road/Corporate Drive for local traffic. Southbound I-75 traffic will use westbound Square Lake Road to southbound M-1, then eastbound I-696 back to southbound I-75.

Beginning at 5 a.m. on Monday, April 11, two lanes will be open in each direction separated by a concrete barrier. This will allow crews to rebuild the northbound lanes this year and is expected to remain in place until mid-November.

All of this work is apart of the I-75 modernization project.

