Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Roundtable returns on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” set as Denise Ilitch, Derrick Miller and Susy Avery appear to talk about the Motor City, the region, politics and much more.

The trio appears with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain and discusses issues including Cong. Fred Upton’s announcement he will not seek re-election, Donald Trump’s visit to Michigan last weekend, and talk Michigan’s Democratic Party might try to have Michigan become the first state in the nation to hold a primary in the 2024 presidential election.

Ilitch, a regent at the University of Michigan, talked about the ongoing search process for a new president.

Ilitch and Miller, who were part of the original Michigan Matters Roundtable when the show launched 17 years ago, talked about the Motor City’s success in luring big ticket sporting events — MLB All-Star game in 2005, the Super Bowl In 2006, and more. The late Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson was the other original member of the roundtable.

Avery, former chair of the Michigan Republican Party and former Co-Director of MSU’s Michigan Political Leadership Program, talked about civility in politics.

Miller, who last appeared on the show in 2014, talked about what he’s up to these days.

Miller was asked if he had talked to his former boss and longtime pal, former Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, who was released from prison by President Donald Trump before he left office. Miller was also asked about Christine Beatty and if he kept in touch with her.

Then, Claude Molinari, President/CEO of Visit Detroit, and Mark Hollis, Chair of the Detroit Sports Commission, talked about their efforts to gain traction as they work to win more major sporting events.

They announced the NFL Draft will come to Detroit in 2024 and they will hold a kick-off party on April 14 at Campus Martius Park which will be attended by NFL Commissioner Roger Goddell. The public is invited to the event.

Molinari and Hollis talked about opportunities and the challenges Detroit faces as it competes against other cities like Indianapolis for big ticket sports events.

