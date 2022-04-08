Michigan Matters: The Roundtable Returns & Sports Takes Center StageFollowing a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Roundtable returns on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” set as Denise Ilitch, Derrick Miller and Susy Avery appear to talk about the Motor City, the region, politics and much more.

Jury Deadlocked On Some Charges In Whitmer Kidnap Plot TrialJurors entered the fifth day of deliberations Friday with pennies that were offered as evidence of an explosive earlier in the trial of four men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Detroit Animal Care Waives Adoption, Licensing Fees For Opening Day WeekendDetroit Animal Care said it will be waiving adoption and licensing fees through April 11 in celebration of Opening Day.

Detroit Police Seek Man Wanted In Hit-And-RunPolice are seeking the public's help in locating a man wanted in connection with a hit-and-run that happened last month in Detroit.

Pistons Fans Bringing Fashion, Culture To GamesFans say it’s a unique experience that you’ll only get in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena.

Several Michigan Law Enforcement Agencies Take Part In Campaign To Crack Down On Distracted DrivingIn support of National Distracted Driving Awareness Month which is in April, on Thursday Law enforcement agencies in several Michigan communities participated in the “U Drive, U Text, U Pay," campaign. A 4-hour distracted driving enforcement and awareness initiative