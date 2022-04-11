(CBS DETROIT) — Officials say a Detroit school bus driver who failed to activate the stop lights and stop sign is charged in connection with the death of a 13-year-old boy who was hit and killed by a passing vehicle last week.
According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, 65-year-old Debra White is charged with one count of second-degree child abuse and one count of failure to stop at a scene resulting in death. She was arraigned Sunday in 36th District Court and was given a $50,000 personal bond.
CHARGED: The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has charged Debra White, 65, of Detroit, in connection with a vehicle crash on April 6, that killed 13-year-old Zyiar Harris. pic.twitter.com/EFZXIhCE2P
At about 4:41 p.m. on April 6, Detroit police were called to the area of East Nevada and Healy avenues.
Prosecutors say White, who was a driver for ABC Bus Company, failed to activate the signals for 13-year-old Zyiar Harris to safely cross the street. The child was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries on April 10.
Prosecutors say the charges were issued on Sunday before Zyiar died, and the case will be reviewed again following a report from the medical examiner’s office.
Prosecutors say the charges were issued on Sunday before Zyiar died, and the case will be reviewed again following a report from the medical examiner's office.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for April 19 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for April 26.
