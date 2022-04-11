  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMInogen Portable Oxygen - No More Tanks!
    03:07 AMThe Doctors
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMInogen Portable Oxygen - No More Tanks!
    03:07 AMThe Doctors
    View All Programs
By DeJanay Booth
Filed Under:Michigan Department of Transportation, michigan state police, National Work Zone Awareness Week, work zones

(CBS DETROIT) — In honor of National Work Zone Awareness week, Michigan officials are warning drivers to slow down, follow work zone signs avoid distracted driving.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, in 2020:

  • 4,035 work zone crashes.
  • 11 fatal work zone crashes.
  • 14 work zone fatalities.
  • 1,050 work zone injuries.
READ MORE: Michigan Gas Prices Drop Below $4 For First Time In 5 Weeks, AAA Says

Officials say the highest number of work zone crashes happened when lanes are closed. Additionally, the second and third highest number of crashes happened when there is work on the shoulder and lane shifts.

READ MORE: CDC Awards Local Group $2 Million For HIV Awareness

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MORE NEWS: Rep. Rashida Tlaib Tests Positive For COVID-19

 