(CBS DETROIT) — In honor of National Work Zone Awareness week, Michigan officials are warning drivers to slow down, follow work zone signs avoid distracted driving.
According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, in 2020:
- 4,035 work zone crashes.
- 11 fatal work zone crashes.
- 14 work zone fatalities.
- 1,050 work zone injuries.
Officials say the highest number of work zone crashes happened when lanes are closed. Additionally, the second and third highest number of crashes happened when there is work on the shoulder and lane shifts.
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.