I've tested positive for COVID-19. After not feeling well over the weekend, I took an at home and PCR test. I am home quarantining and recovering.
Please stay safe, everyone.
— Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) April 11, 2022
U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib made the announcement on Twitter on Monday, March 11, after experiencing symptoms over the weekend.READ MORE: CDC Awards Local Group $2 Million For HIV Awareness
The Michigan congresswoman said she is home quarantining and recovering and is thankfully vaccinated and boosted.
Tlaib, who was at the White House twice last week, is part of a wave of recent COVID-19 infections on Capitol Hill.READ MORE: DPD, Wayne County Sheriff's Team Up To Donate 165 Used Bulletproof Vests To Citizens In Ukraine
At least twenty members of Congress have tested positive since April 5th.
