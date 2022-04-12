(CBS DETROIT) – A senior at Southgate Anderson High School has died following a car crash at a busy intersection in Woodhaven.

Jasmine Alhachami, 18, was killed in the crash that happened on April 9, at approximately 10:10 p.m., at the intersection of West and Allen Roads, according to the News-Herald.

Woodhaven police say they received numerous reports of the crash and that the first officer arrived at the scene within two minutes.

First, the officer saw a woman outside of her black 2020 GMC Terrain holding her two dogs, and then a black 2000 Lexus, that had four occupants.

The officer helped those who were injured until emergency vehicles arrived at the scene.

According to witnesses at the scene, the driver of the black Lexus was traveling east on West Road approaching the intersection when he ran the red light into the path of the GMC, traveling south on Allen Road.

Police say that Alhachami died from her injuries several hours later.

The driver of the Lexus and the backseat passenger were in surgery for their injuries. The front seat passenger and GMC driver were treated for injuries and released from the hospital.

Police are still investigating and have not determined if drugs or alcohol were involved.

