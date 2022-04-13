(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit man was sentenced to one year and three months in federal prison for the distribution of fentanyl in West Virginia.
Officials say that Martez D. Foy, 29, admitted to selling 5.2 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant on March 10, 2021.
He also admitted to selling approximately 5.1 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant on April 13, 2021, according to court documents.
Both of the sales happened in Huntington.
In addition to the prison sentence, officials say following his release from prison, Foy will be supervised for three years.
