(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan-owned and operated storage company, 1-800-Self-Storage, announced it will be collecting new and unopened goods to donate to send to Ukraine.
"Members of the metro Detroit community have seen the suffering in Ukraine and want to contribute and make a difference," said Eugene Sherizen, principal, 1-800-Self-Storage.com. "We are fortunate to have the space to store donations, vehicles to help transport humanitarian supplies, and connections to make sure the needed items get to where they will be most impactful. With more than one dozen drop-off points available through the use of our facilities, drop-off is convenient and together we can make a life-changing difference for those in the war zone and refugees relocated across Europe."
Sherizen says to kick off the campaign, the company donated medical gear, including stretchers, surgical tables, a dental chair, tactical first aid kits, and other medical equipment, to help outfit a field surgical hospital.
Items accepted for donation include:
Items can be dropped off at any of the following 1-800-Self-Storage.com locations between 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays:
- 1-800-Self-Storage.com of Plymouth MI – 42360 Ann Arbor Road, Plymouth, MI 48170
- Stow & Go Self Storage of Plymouth MI – 41999 Ann Arbor Rd, Plymouth, MI 48170
- 1-800-Self-Storage.com of Melvindale – 19180 Allen Road, Melvindale, MI 48122
- 1-800-Self-Storage.com of Wixom MI – 29686 Beck Road, Wixom, MI 48393
- 1-800-Self-Storage.com of Clinton Township – 20900 Hall Road, Clinton Twp. MI 48038
- 1-800-Self-Storage.com of Oak Park -26660 Greenfield, Oak Park, MI 48237
- 1-800-Self-Storage.com on Rochester Rd – 3846 Rochester Road, Troy, MI 48083
- 1-800-Self-Storage.com on Maple Rd – 2477 West Maple, Troy, MI 48084
- 1-800-Self-Storage.com on Coolidge Hwy – 1330 Coolidge Hwy, Troy, MI 48084
- 1-800-Self-Storage.com of Grand Blanc – 8134 Embury Rd, Grand Blanc, MI 48439
- Better Storage Fenton Road – 7282 Fenton Rd, Grand Blanc, MI 48439
- Durand Self Storage – 1003 N Saginaw St, Durand, MI 48429
