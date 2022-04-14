(CBS DETROIT) — A Metro Detroit doctor agreed to pay $775,000 to resolve violations of submitting false claims for payment to federal health care programs related to medically unnecessary surgical procedures he performed.
Federal officials say from February 2011 through January 2017, Dr. Vinay K. Malviya, a gynecologic oncologist, submitted false claims for payment the programs related to:
- Radical hysterectomies and modified radical hysterectomies that Malviya performed when only simple hysterectomies were medically necessary
- Chemotherapy services that he administered or ordered that were in excess of what was medically necessary
- Evaluation and management services by Dr. Malviya that were not performed or not rendered as represented
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Malviya agreed to be excluded from Medicare, Medicaid and other health care programs for three years. During that time, the programs will not pay anyone “for items or services, including administrative and management services, furnished, ordered or prescribed by Dr. Malviya in any capacity.”
"This settlement should put health care providers on notice that we will seek to hold those responsible who profit from providing services to patients that are more aggressive than medically necessary," said U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison. "This office will use all available resources to protect the integrity of our nation's health care systems."
The settlement comes after Ascension Michigan and other related hospitals agreed to pay $2.8 million to resolve allegations that they submitted false claims of payment to federal health programs related to procedures performed by Malviya.
Federal officials say the health system knew there were problems after it asked another doctor to look at records.
