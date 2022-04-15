(CBS DETROIT) – A man from Sterling Heights was arrested after speeding in a construction zone on I-75, and having a gun on his dashboard, according to Michigan State Police.
Officials say a trooper stopped the driver for traveling 90 mph in a 60 mph construction zone and when the trooper approached the vehicle he saw a handgun on the dashboard.READ MORE: Detroit Police Search For Driver, Vehicle After Bicyclist Killed In Hit-And-Run
The 32-year-old driver then admitted to not have a CPL.READ MORE: Twitter Adopts 'Poison Pill' Measure That Could Thwart Elon Musk's Takeover Bid
In addition to this, he told the trooper that he could have the gun on the dashboard.
The man was arrested and the gun was seized.MORE NEWS: Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected In Washtenaw, Livingston Counties
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.