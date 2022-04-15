(CBS DETROIT) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) confirmed the first influenza-associated death in the 2021-2022 flu season.
Officials say the child was from Kalamazoo County and contracted Influenza A/H3. There have been at least 16 pediatric deaths reported nationally this season.
State health officials say the influenza specimens confirmed by the MDHHS Bureau of Laboratories have been Influenza A/H3, which can cause sever flu infections in children and adults.
"Flu vaccine is a recommended childhood vaccine, and it is important to ensure that children are up to date with all of their vaccines," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, a chief medical executive for MDHHS. "Once children reach six months of age it is recommended they receive two doses of the flu vaccine for their first series. In addition, pregnant women should get the flu vaccine during each pregnancy. Flu vaccine can be given at the same time as other vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine."
