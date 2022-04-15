Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer talked about her plans to fix the state’s ailing roads, the pandemic and politics on “Michigan Matters” airing 8 am Sunday on CBS 62.
Whitmer talked with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain about a host of issues, including the economy, Biden’s approval ratings and the Motor City playing host to the NFL Draft in 2024.
Bud Denker, president of Penske Corp., and chair of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear – also appeared on the show and talked about the upcoming race being held on Belle Isle on June 1-3.
He also talked bout the decision to move the race from Belle Isle back to the streets of downtown Detroit in 2023.
Denker also discussed their efforts to expose more young people to motor sports and an upcoming program they will have in Detroit.
And he discussed Penske's support of the 2024 NFL Draft.
