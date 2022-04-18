(CBS DETROIT) – A 24-year-old male was taken into custody on Sunday, April 17, after threatening people with a bladed weapon in Macomb.
Early on Friday, April 15, Macomb County Sheriff deputies responded to reports of suspicious white male at St. Hubert’s Church located on on Prentiss Street.
Police say the man pulled out a weapon and started to cause damage to a vehicle as he spoke to the occupants in a “gibberish” manner.
The two 18-year-old occupants left the parking lot and the suspect chased the vehicle on foot.
They did not locate the male when they responded to the call, but through investigation they were able to identify the suspect as Christian Snow, a 24-year-old who is currently homeless.
Officials say Snow has been diagnosed as schizophrenic and has made social media posts saying he will cause harm to himself and others.
Snow also had a valid warrant for his arrest for dangerous weapons from a previous incident in 2021.
On Sunday, Snow was taken into custody by Clay Township police.
