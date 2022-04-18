(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit woman walked away with a $150,000 Powerball prize after playing numbers her late mother used to use.
According to Michigan Lottery, 63-year-old Cheryl Williams matched the four white balls and Powerball — 03-07-21-31-37 and PB: 11 — in the March 30 drawing. The prize was $50,000; however, she took home $150,000 thanks to the Power Play.
Officials say the winning ticket was bought at the Sunoco gas station at 3000 East Eight Mile Road in Detroit.
“My mother played these two sets of numbers for years, so I decided to continue playing them after she passed,” Williams said. “My son checked the ticket for me after the drawing that night and woke me up to tell me the good news when he saw I’d won. We were both speechless.”
Williams says she plans to take a vacation and pay bills.
The last Powerball jackpot was won on Feb. 14, according to Michigan Lottery. One ticket bought in Connecticut won the $185. 3 million jackpot. The current jackpot sits at $348 million.
