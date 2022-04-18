Two Hospitalized After Shooting Outside Hookah Lounge In DetroitA man and a woman have been hospitalized following a shooting that happened outside of a hookah lounge in Detroit early on Monday, police said.

As Roe v. Wade Hangs In The Balance, Democratic Candidates Prioritize Abortion Rights In 2022States across the country are rolling back access to abortion, and the fate of Roe v. Wade is up in the air -- two factors that Democrats believe could elevate the issue of abortion rights this midterm cycle to a level not reached in recent memory.

Tesla Stockholders Ask Judge To Silence Elon Musk In Fraud CaseA group of Tesla shareholders suing CEO Elon Musk over some 2018 tweets about taking the company private is asking a federal judge to order Musk to stop commenting on the case.

MDHHS Confirms 1st Flu-Related Child Death This SeasonThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed the first influenza-related child death in Michigan for the 2021-2022 flu season, the agency announced.

Passenger Killed In Crash After Driver Flees Police In FlintA vehicle sped off during what started as a routine traffic stop by Michigan state troopers in Flint early Sunday and crashed a short time later, killing a passenger and injuring the driver, authorities said.

Michigan Matters: Going One-On-One with Gov. Whitmer, Detroit Grand Prix to Take to the StreetsGov. Gretchen Whitmer talked about her plans to fix the state’s ailing roads, the pandemic and politics on “Michigan Matters” airing 8am Sunday on CBS 62.