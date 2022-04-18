(CBS DETROIT) — A former Michigan corrections officer is facing multiple charges after allegedly planning to distribute drugs in the prison where he worked, officials say.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 29-year-old Brandon McGaffigan, of Flint, in a federal indictment with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and possession with intent to distribute heroin.
He was arraigned, and a trial date is scheduled for June 14.
"As a corrections officer, McGaffigan's duties are to maintain safety and security within the facility," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in a statement. "The allegations that he intended to smuggle drugs into the prison completely undermines his duties as a corrections officer and creates significant dangers within the walls of the prison."
Federal officials say McGaffigan was employed with the Michigan Department of Corrections at the Thumb Correctional Facility in Lapeer County. On Jan. 22, he was allegedly in possession of more than 50 grams of meth, cocaine and heroin and intended to deliver them into the prison.
He surrendered to DEA investigators.
"Illicit drugs have no place in our society, but they can be especially problematic inside a correctional facility," said Detroit Division Acting Special Agent in Charge Kent Kleinschmidt. "No matter your profession or background, DEA will investigate anyone who violates the nation's drug laws."
