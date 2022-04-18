(CBS DETROIT) — A 22-year-old woman is sentenced to 20 years in prison for the stabbing death of another woman on the Isabella Reservation in Mt. Pleasant.
Federal officials say Kaden Elizabeth Gilbert, Blanchard was sentenced after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.
“My office extends its deepest condolences to the family of the victim in this case,” stated U.S. Attorney Ison. “It is our sincerest hope that this sentence brings a measure of justice to the victim’s family and friends.”
Court records show that in November 2020, Gilbert went to the victim's home and intentionally stabbed her, severing a femoral artery. The victim, identified as Nangonhs Massey, died after losing a significant amount of blood.
The case went to federal court because the stabbing occurred on an American Indian reservation.
"The FBI is committed to serving and protecting members of the Native American community – especially when they are victimized on Tribal land," said Special Agent in Charge James A. Tarasca of the FBI's Detroit Field Office.
