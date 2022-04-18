  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:detroit, detroit hookah lounge, Non-Fatal Shooting

(CBS DETROIT) – A man and a woman have been hospitalized following a shooting that happened outside of a hookah lounge in Detroit early on Monday, police said.

According to WDIV, at about 2:50 a.m., a 27-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were leaving a hookah lounge located at in the 16800 block of Strathmoor Street.

READ MORE: Michigan Woman Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison For Fatal Stabbing On Indian Reservation

Police say that they were passing a car and then someone in that vehicle pulled out a gun and fired several shots at them.

The victims were taken to a local hospital, where they are in stable condition.

READ MORE: Feds: Ex-Michigan Corrections Officer Intended To Distribute Drugs In Prison

Police continue to investigate.

No other information has been released at this time.

MORE NEWS: 24-Year-Old Christian Snow In Custody After Threatening Teens With Weapon In Macomb

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.