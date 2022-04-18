(CBS DETROIT) – A man and a woman have been hospitalized following a shooting that happened outside of a hookah lounge in Detroit early on Monday, police said.
According to WDIV, at about 2:50 a.m., a 27-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were leaving a hookah lounge located at in the 16800 block of Strathmoor Street.
Police say that they were passing a car and then someone in that vehicle pulled out a gun and fired several shots at them.
The victims were taken to a local hospital, where they are in stable condition.
Police continue to investigate.
No other information has been released at this time.
