(CBS DETROIT) – An 18-year-old has been charged after shooting a woman several times in a carjacking that happened at a gas station in Warren.
Javon Oliver, 18, has been charged with assault with intent to murder, carjacking, armed robbery, and weapons offenses, and was given a $1 million cash bond Monday, according to Fox 2 News.
On Friday, April 15, at about 4 a.m., Joanna Withrow stopped at the Sunoco gas station on Eight Mile between Ryan and Mound roads.
Officials say that a vehicle pulled up behind her at the gas pump, and then Oliver allegedly went up to Withrow’s vehicle and fired shots, striking the victim three times.
According to prosecutors, Oliver gave Withrow no opportunity to comply with demands and just started shooting.
Withrow was transported to a local hospital, where she is listed in critical condition after sustaining injuries to her leg and stomach.
According to Fox 2 News, the other two individuals involved in the carjacking, Shakira Hayes, 27, and Michael McCall, 20, were also charged.
Hayes acted as the getaway driver and was given a $500,000 bond, while McCall, who was with Oliver at the time and allegedly owns the gun used, was given a $750,000 bond.
