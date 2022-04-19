(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is offering a $500 cash reward for information on two suspects connected to a carjacking at a gas station in January.
READ MORE: Autopsy Confirms Patrick Lyoya Shot In Head By Grand Rapids Officer
The carjacking happened on Jan. 26, at about 10:15 p.m. in the 11500 of Hamilton.
The victim told officers that she was exiting the gas station when one suspect approached her and demanded her car keys.
Then the suspect got into the woman’s 2014 Chevy Equinox and another suspect got into the passenger seat, before fleeing northbound on Hamilton.READ MORE: West Bloomfield Police Investigate After 21-Year-Old Woman Dies In Single-Vehicle Crash
The victim’s vehicle has a Michigan license plate of 6KCF95.
According to officials, one suspect is described as in his 30s with a medium build, wearing all black and a black ski mask. The second suspect is described as being in his 20s with a thin build, also wearing all black and a black ski mask.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to submit a tip online on the Detroit Rewards TV website.
When submitting a tip, the case number: 2201250325, must be included.MORE NEWS: Masks And Flying: Everything You Need To Know About New US Rules
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.