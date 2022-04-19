(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan Lottery players have a few days left to see if they hold a $150,000 Powerball ticket bought last year in Clarkston.
Officials say the winning ticket bought at the Pine Knob Wine Shoppe on Maybee Road remains unclaimed and is set to expire at 4:45 p.m. on April 24.
READ MORE: Lighthouse Partners With Amazon To Deliver Meals To Families In Oakland County
🚨 Check your tickets: A $150,000 Powerball prize expires in a week!🚨 https://t.co/JmhpWwZJ6u pic.twitter.com/VtSTC4Bp1i
— Michigan Lottery (@MILottery) April 18, 2022
The ticket matched the numbers and Powerball: 22-36-48-59-61 PB: 22.READ MORE: Dearborn Launches New Health Department To Focus On Environmental Justice, Equity
The winner should call 517-373-1237 to schedule an appointment to collect the prize, which must be claimed at Michigan Lottery’s headquarters in Lansing.
Officials say the money will go to the state’s School Aid Fund if not claimed.MORE NEWS: Detroit Department Of Transportation Drops Mask Requirement On Buses
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.