By Sara Powers
Filed Under:Carl, detroit police, Detroit Rewards TV, non-fatal gas station stabbing

(CBS DETROIT) – A $1,000 cash reward is being offered as police continue the search for a suspect wanted in connection to a non-fatal stabbing that happened at a gas station on Jan. 23.

Police are searching for a suspect, known as “Carl”, who was involved in a non-fatal stabbing at a Detroit gas station. | Credit: Detroit Police Department

At about 11:57 a.m. the suspect was involved in a verbal altercation with the 28-year-old victim at a gas station located in the 16000 block of W. 7 Mile Road.

During the altercation, the suspect, who is known as “Carl”, stabbed the victim multiple times with a sharp object.

If you have any information on this suspect, submit a tip here.

Make sure to include case number: 2201230113, when submitting the tip.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.