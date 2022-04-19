(CBS DETROIT) — A Pontiac-based nonprofit organization is teaming up with Amazon to get food to families in need.
“This partnership is valuable in helping us respond to a critical need in the community,” said Lighthouse food programs manager Angela Gill. “Amazon providing additional resources helps us expand our program capacity and reach more people we may not have otherwise been able to serve.”
Lighthouse has already provided nearly 3,000 meals and rapidly expanded thank to Amazon’s delivery services. The organization says the needs for meals increased from 225 local residents per week to more than 5,000 per week, largely due to the pandemic.
"At Amazon, we use our ability to innovate quickly to strengthen and support communities where we operate, and we're glad to be able to connect families with meals directly to their doorstep," said Bettina Stix, Amazon's director of Global Product and Volunteering. "We are thrilled to partner with Lighthouse and use the Amazon's global transportation network to help families who are experiencing food insecurity in the community."
