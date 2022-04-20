(CBS DETROIT) – The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre is hiring and looking to fill 300 seasonal positions.
The hiring fair will happen on Thursday, April 21st, and on Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The open positions include:
•Executive Assistant
•Front of House Manager
•Concessions Supervisor
•Box Office
•Barback
•Bartender
•Summer Internships*
•Server
•Inventory Clerk
•Cashier
•Cook
•BBQ / Griller
•Dishwasher
•Food Prep
•Banquet Servers
Hiring managers will be onsite during the job fair offering immediate employment to candidates.
Internships interviews will not be onsite, but candidates can apply for internships online.
Attendees must dress in business casual attire and bring a valid driver’s license, resume, and social security card with them.
The hiring event will be at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, which is located at 2600 Atwater St. Detroit, MI 48207.
To register, or for more information, call 313.962.WORK (9675) or visit thearetha.com to apply.
