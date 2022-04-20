(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits should expect to see extra funds coming this month after the state announced those families will receive an additional $95 monthly payment in April.
Officials say the additional funds will go to about 1.31 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households.
Those who are eligible will receive the extra funding on their Bridge Card between April 16 and April 25. Eligible families do not need to reapply for additional benefits.
The money will be loaded on the cards as a separate payment from the assistance that is provided earlier in the month.
