  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    8:00 PMSurvivor
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    8:00 PMSurvivor
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:coronavirus, covid-19, cumulative data, Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 10,474 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 78 deaths this week.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 2,411,464 and 35,935 deaths as of April 20.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Sen. Mallory McMorrow Responds To Colleague Accusing Her Of "Grooming" Kids

 

READ MORE: Michigan DNR: Temporary Removal Of Bird Feeders Could Reduce Spread Of Avian Flu

Here is how data will be updated starting the week of April 4, 2022:

  • Case and death data will be updated once per week on Wednesdays.
  • Case and death data will be inclusive of both confirmed and probable cases and deaths.
  • The cumulative county COVID-19 case rate map has been replaced with a map of the CDC COVID-19 community levels and will be refreshed on Fridays.
MORE NEWS: Detroit Police: Man Wanted After Body Found Wrapped In Blanket Inside Vehicle

For the latest numbers, visit here.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.