(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 10,474 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 78 deaths this week.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 2,411,464 and 35,935 deaths as of April 20.READ MORE: VIDEO: Sen. Mallory McMorrow Responds To Colleague Accusing Her Of "Grooming" Kids
READ MORE: Michigan DNR: Temporary Removal Of Bird Feeders Could Reduce Spread Of Avian Flu
Here is how data will be updated starting the week of April 4, 2022:
- Case and death data will be updated once per week on Wednesdays.
- Case and death data will be inclusive of both confirmed and probable cases and deaths.
- The cumulative county COVID-19 case rate map has been replaced with a map of the CDC COVID-19 community levels and will be refreshed on Fridays.
For the latest numbers, visit here.
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.