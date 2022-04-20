  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:Gretchen Whitmer, whitmer kidnap plot trial, whitmer kidnapping case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A federal prosecutor withdrew Tuesday from the case of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, days after two men were acquitted and the jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict for two more.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Roth notified the judge in a brief court filing. He’s not required to give a reason.

READ MORE: SF Woman Faces Charges In Michigan After Flying Out To 'Meet-Up' With 15-Year-Old Boy

“We don’t have any comment on our staffing of cases in this office,” said Breane Warner, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Grand Rapids.

READ MORE: Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre To Hold Job Fairs April 21 & April 23

Roth was one of two prosecutors at the high-profile trial of Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta. He gave the opening statement, saying the men wanted to kidnap Whitmer and create a “war zone here in Michigan,” and aggressively cross-examined Harris, the only defendant to testify.

Harris and Caserta were acquitted on April 8, while the jury deadlocked on Fox and Croft. The government signaled that a second trial for Fox and Croft was likely, though no formal notice has been filed.

MORE NEWS: Meijer Accepting SNAP Benefits For Online Orders In Michigan

© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.