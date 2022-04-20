  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:29-year-old winner, 300k prize, CVS, Lottery Ticket, Wayne County

(CBS DETROIT) – A woman from Wayne County says she couldn’t help but cry after winning $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Wild Time Deluxe instant game.

The 29-year-old player bought her winning ticket at the CVS Pharmacy, located at 19120 Middlebelt Road in Livonia.

READ MORE: SF Woman Faces Charges In Michigan After Flying Out To 'Meet-Up' With 15-Year-Old Boy

“We were having a family gathering at our house and I had to run to the store to grab a few last-minute things for the party,” said the player. “I handed the cashier money and told him I wanted to use the change on a Wild Time Deluxe ticket. I forgot I had purchased the ticket until later that night. When I scratched it off and saw I’d won $300,000, I couldn’t help but cry. It was hard to believe that I actually won!”

READ MORE: Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre To Hold Job Fairs April 21 & April 23

The lucky player recently claimed her prize and says she plans to buy a new home with her winnings.

MORE NEWS: Meijer Accepting SNAP Benefits For Online Orders In Michigan

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.