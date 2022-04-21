(CBS DETROIT) – Police are seeking tips on a fatal shooting that happened in Detroit, in the area of Grand River and Hubbell.
On Friday, April 15, at about 8:39 p.m., the 42-year-old victim walked up to a blue Chevy Impala, and as he was about to enter the car, the suspect got out of the passenger side of a light-colored minivan and fired shots at the victim.
After fatally wounding the victim, the suspect then re-enters the minivan and flees the scene, with an unknown driver.
If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.MORE NEWS: Police Investigate After Woman Found Dead Inside Inkster Apartment
