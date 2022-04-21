(CBS DETROIT) — With ladders in hand members of the Detroit Fire Department went door to door in the Martin Park neighborhood today, with one mission in mind.

“It’s a save a life, initiative,” said Charles Sims, interim Detroit fire commissioner

That initiative involves the department installing free smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors to residents.

Something Brenda Boykin is grateful for.

“My sister’s house just burned down like three weeks ago,” said Detroiter Brenda Boykin.

Like Mrs. Boykin that sister didn’t have a smoke detector in the home, she says after not having one in 34 years and seeing her sister lose everything to a fire, she knew it was time to get a smoke detector.

“Actually a feeling of relief like ok we finally ok we’re going to be safer,” Boykins said.

On Thursday the department installed around 100 smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, and this is just the beginning.”

“Try to install smoke detectors and CO detectors to every resident in the city of Detroit within a 10-year period. This is great we just want the citizens to know that we’re there for them not only at a time of emergency but also to prevent emergencies,” Sims said.

The department plans to be out every week installing the devices they say, can make the difference between life and death.

“When you have a fire it doubles every 30 secs so if you have just a couple of secs to alert you to get outside that would save many many lives,” Sims said.

Having the detectors now in her home, Boykins says she’ll sleep much better tonight.

“A lot better, a lot more peaceful,” Boykins said.

All city residents are able to pick up carbon monoxide detectors and smoke alarms at the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters on 1301 Third St., suite 330, from Tuesdays to Thursdays from 9 to 3 p.m. Must be a Detroit resident with ID.

Residents with questions can send an email to Communityrelations@detroitmi.gov or by phone at 313-596-2959.

