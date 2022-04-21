DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) — The city of Detroit is inviting the public to enjoy the 2 million daffodils now blooming around the city.

The city says it plans to plant 500,000 daffodils this fall.

“Detroit is becoming a more beautiful city by the day, and at no time is it more visible than during these next two weeks when our daffodils are in full bloom,” said Barry Burton, project manager of the Landscape Design Unit for the City of Detroit. “By the end of this year, we will have 2.5 million bulbs in the ground and we’re just getting started. We have the potential to become a major visitor attraction each spring.”

Some of the best areas to view the daffodils are:

The foot of the Belle Isle Bridge and Gabriel Richard Park

Arden Park, Boston, Chicago Boulevards and Edison Street in the Boston-Edison neighborhood

Rosa Parks North of West Grand Boulevard, including Gordon Park at Rosa Parks and Clairmount

Palmer Greenway (Southbound Woodward Avenue, north of Seven Mile Road north near Palmer Park and the Palmer Woods neighborhood)

Larned from I-375 to Mt. Elliott, just east of downtown

Oakman Boulevard in the Aviation Subdivision

Nardin Park

“We’ve completely renovated more than 150 parks with beautiful new landscaping and amenities, so this will be a great chance for people to see our progress, as well as the daffodils,” said Brad Dick, group executive of Services & Infrastructure, which oversees much of Detroit’s beautification efforts. “It’s also a great opportunity to see some of the extraordinary homes in neighborhoods like Boston-Edison and the Aviation Subdivision that have beautiful boulevards with rivers of yellow daffodils.”

