YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Eastern Michigan University is honoring two top business leaders, dedicating two labs in its newly renovated engineering and technology complex.
The university held a ceremony Thursday celebrating the official opening of the labs within the newly renovated Sill Hall.
The naming of the Woods Construction Construction Management Lab recognizes the commitment of Woods Construction and its president, EMU alumnus John Bodary.
The Jack E. Roush Automotive Lab is named after American motorsports icon and EMU alumnus Jack E. Roush.
"The extensive renovations and expansion of Sill Hall make it a premier destination for students entering the engineering and technology fields," EMU President James Smith said in a statement. "Thanks to the support of John Bodary, Jack Roush, and other members of our business community, students from around the world receive a world-class education in a modernized facility where they experience dynamic and functional hands-on learning opportunities guided by our outstanding faculty."
