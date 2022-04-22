(CBS DETROIT) – A man from Alpena is a millionaire after winning the Mega Millions prize in the April 8 drawing.
Jason Fletcher, 45, matched the five white balls – 08-11-29-32-40 – in the April 8 drawing to win a $1 million prize.
The winning ticket was bought at Hillman EZ Mart, located at 27400 M-32 in Hillman. Hillman is located about 25 miles west of Alpena.
“I buy a Mega Millions ticket every once in a while,” said Fletcher. “I checked my ticket the morning after the drawing and when I saw I had matched five numbers, I didn’t know what to think. It was a jaw-dropping moment. Me and my family looked the ticket over several times to make sure I wasn’t missing something.”
The lucky player visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim his prize and said that with his winnings he plans to pay bills and invest.MORE NEWS: Rev. Al Sharpton Demands Name Of Grand Rapids Officer Who Killed Lyoya
