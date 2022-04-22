  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:$1 million prize, Alpena, Jason Fletcher, Mega Millions Winner

(CBS DETROIT) – A man from Alpena is a millionaire after winning the Mega Millions prize in the April 8 drawing.

Jason Fletcher, 45,  matched the five white balls – 08-11-29-32-40 – in the April 8 drawing to win a $1 million prize. | Credit: Michigan Lottery

READ MORE: Detroit Teen Charged In Non-Fatal Shooting Of 2-Year-Old Brother

Jason Fletcher, 45,  matched the five white balls – 08-11-29-32-40 – in the April 8 drawing to win a $1 million prize.

The winning ticket was bought at Hillman EZ Mart, located at 27400 M-32 in Hillman. Hillman is located about 25 miles west of Alpena.

READ MORE: MDOT: Here's A List Of Weekend Construction In Metro Detroit

“I buy a Mega Millions ticket every once in a while,” said Fletcher. “I checked my ticket the morning after the drawing and when I saw I had matched five numbers, I didn’t know what to think. It was a jaw-dropping moment. Me and my family looked the ticket over several times to make sure I wasn’t missing something.”

The lucky player visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim his prize and said that with his winnings he plans to pay bills and invest.

MORE NEWS: Rev. Al Sharpton Demands Name Of Grand Rapids Officer Who Killed Lyoya

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.