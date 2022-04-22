  • WKBD-TV

By DeJanay Booth
DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) — Former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly returned to Detroit Friday to help break ground on a new education center.

The center is an addition to the SAY Detroit Play Center.

The Kelly and Matthew Stafford & Friends Education Center is meant to serve a larger population of youth and adult learners.

Last year, Stafford and his family pledge $1 million to build the new education center.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 