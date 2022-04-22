DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) — Former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly returned to Detroit Friday to help break ground on a new education center.
The center is an addition to the SAY Detroit Play Center.
The Kelly and Matthew Stafford & Friends Education Center is meant to serve a larger population of youth and adult learners.
Last year, Stafford and his family pledge $1 million to build the new education center.
