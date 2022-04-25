CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two children died Monday in a house fire in southwestern Michigan, police said.
The fire occurred in a rural area in Constantine Township in St. Joseph County, just north of the Indiana border.READ MORE: Bailey Lake Elementary In Clarkston Exceeds Coin Drive Expectation For Ukrainian Refugees, Raises Over 13k In 5 days
The children who died were ages 3 and 4, state police said. Their mother was injured but survived.READ MORE: Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom Releases Name Of Officer Who Shot Patrick Lyoya
Pictures posted online by WWMT-TV show the structure was destroyed. St. Joseph County United Way is taking donations to help the family.MORE NEWS: Detroit Greektown Casino To Be Renamed Hollywood Casino At Greektown
© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.