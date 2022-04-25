ALPENA, Mich. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to two years in prison while authorities continue to investigate the deaths of two women, including one whose remains were dug up in his backyard in the Alpena area.
Joshua Wirgau was sentenced last week in a separate case involving a gun crime. Another man, Brad Srebnik, received the same term, the Alpena News reported. Both will get credit for more than six months in jail.
Brynn Bills disappeared last August shortly before she would have turned 18. Her body was found in September in Wirgau's yard in Alpena Township.
The body of Abby Hill, 31, was found in October in a wooded area in the township. She and Bills were friends on Facebook.
Police have said Srebnik also is being investigated in the deaths. Prosecutor Cynthia Muszynski said the investigation is ongoing.
