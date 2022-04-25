DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) — The Greektown Casino in downtown Detroit is receiving a new name, soon to be called Hollywood Casino at Greektown, Penn National Gaming Inc. announced on Monday.
The company, which operates the casino, says the name change will go into effect on May 1.READ MORE: Bailey Lake Elementary In Clarkston Exceeds Coin Drive Expectation For Ukrainian Refugees, Raises Over 13k In 5 days
“Becoming Hollywood Casino at Greektown will offer our guests the best of both worlds: we’re keeping all of the unique, neighborhood charm that has defined Greektown since we opened our doors, while adding several new amenities that come with being a part of Penn National’s flagship brand family,” John Drake, general manager of Hollywood Casino at Greektown, said in a statement. “Whether you’re a regular, loyal guest or a first-time visitor, we’ll have something new and improved for you to experience and enjoy.”
READ MORE: Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom Releases Name Of Officer Who Shot Patrick Lyoya
According to a report from The Detroit News, the company spent $1 million on renovating the self-parking and VIP parking garages. In addition, the casino went through a $30 million renovation such as a new cocktail bar and redesigning all rooms and suites, which is expected to be completed in the coming months.
Officials say the partnership agreement between the casino and Detroit Music Hall will continue for the 2022-2023 season.
The casino will host special events on May 19 and May 21. For more information, visit greektowncasino.com/casino/promotions.MORE NEWS: Husband, Wife Found Dead In Sterling Heights Home
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.