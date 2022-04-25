(CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is proposing to make a big investment in mental health services for Michigan students.
The governor met with mental health professionals, educators, parents and students Monday at Pontiac High School for a roundtable discussion on crisis intervention.READ MORE: Bailey Lake Elementary In Clarkston Exceeds Coin Drive Expectation For Ukrainian Refugees, Raises Over 13K In 5 days
“None of us is immune from the stress of the last couple of years and we have a tendency to say kids are resilient and leave it at that, and they are but they need support,” Whitmer said.
The governor is submitting a recommendation to invest $361 million in school-based mental health services.
A portion of the funds will be used to hire mental health professionals, train teachers and open 40 new health centers on school grounds.READ MORE: Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom Releases Name Of Officer Who Shot Patrick Lyoya
The state currently operates 100 sites, but the governor says now is the time to expand mental health services as kids transition back to in-person learning.
“We know number one its ok not to be ok,” Whitmer said.
“Mental health is as important as our physical health and help is available and we’re working to try to expand on the work that you all do every single day.”
The proposal is being supported by educators and parents who say students need more access to mental health assistance to thrive in the classroom.MORE NEWS: Detroit Greektown Casino To Be Renamed Hollywood Casino At Greektown
