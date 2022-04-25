  • WKBD-TV

By Sara Powers
Filed Under:$150K, April 25, Clarkston, Powerball Prize, School Aid Fund, unclaimed powerball prize

(CBS DETROIT) – There are just a few hours left for someone to claim a $150,000 Powerball prize before the ticket expires at 4:45 p.m. today.

The winning ticket was from the April 24, 2021 drawing and matched four white balls and the Powerball – 22-36-48-59-61 PB: 22.

The ticket was bought at Pine Knob Wine Shoppe, located at 5726 Maybee Road in Clarkston.

The winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at (517) 373-1237 to schedule an appointment to claim the prize.

It must be claimed at the Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing.

Powerball tickets are valid for a year after the drawing date.

This prize must be claimed by 4:45 p.m. on April 25.

If the prize isn’t claimed, the money will go to the state School Aid Fund.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.