(CBS DETROIT) – A 19-year-old has been arrested following drunk driving on the Lodge Freeway and then fleeing the scene when Michigan State Police officers arrived.
At about 11:30 p.m., troopers arrived at the scene, where the driver was blocking a southbound lane on the Lodge Freeway, and Detroit EMS was blocking traffic behind the vehicle.
Troopers say they could not get the driver to respond and troopers had to break the window to gain access to his vehicle since his doors were locked.
The driver then put his vehicle in drive and fled the scene.
MSP officials say that the troopers pursued the driver for a short distance before he stopped with a flat tire, after hitting the median wall twice.
MSP officials say that the troopers pursued the driver for a short distance before he stopped with a flat tire, after hitting the median wall twice.

He was arrested without incident and was processed and lodged pending prosecutor review.
