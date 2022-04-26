(CBS DETROIT) – A man was shot by an East Lansing police officer outside of a Meijer store on Monday evening, according to city officials.

At about 6:36 p.m. on April 24, officers were dispatched to the Meijer store located at 1350 W. Lake Lansing Road in East Lansing, responding to a complaint of a man with a gun.

Officials say a caller reported that a man “pulled a gun out of a car, stuck it in his pocket, and went into the store.”

When officers arrived at the scene, they located the man, and then a foot chase occurred, which led the officers and the man out of the store.

After running outside of the store, shots were fired at the man.

According to city officials, the man was transported to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.

Officers recovered a weapon at the scene.

Because this was an officer-involved shooting, per the East Lansing Police Department’s policy, the two officers will be placed on paid administrative leave.

Officials say that one officer has 2 years of service and the other officer has 2.5 years of service.

Michigan State Police will take over the investigation.

No further details have been given at this time.

