(CBS DETROIT) — President Joe Biden could be making a trip back to Detroit after an invite from Mayor Mike Duggan,
Duggan was in Washington on Monday having lunch with the president to discuss how the American Rescue Plan Act is transforming in Detroit, with $100 million going toward areas such as mental health service expansions, job training and crime reduction efforts.READ MORE: Oakland County Clerk Runs Equipment Test To Ensure Accuracy For May 3 Election
No date has been released on Biden’s next visit.READ MORE: Postal Service Kicks Off Its 'USPS Connect' Program In Michigan
The president last visited Detroit in November 2021 visiting General Motors’ electric vehicle facility.MORE NEWS: Ford Launches F-150 Lightening EV, Built At Rouge Electric Vehicle Center In Dearborn
