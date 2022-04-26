  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMUEFA Champions League Soccer
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMUEFA Champions League Soccer
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
By DeJanay Booth
Filed Under:Danique Golder, detroit, Detroit Police Department, fatal shooting, shooting, Wayne County Prosecutor's Office

(CBS DETROIT) — A Roseville woman is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old woman in Detroit.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Danique Golder is also charged with one count of discharge in or at a building causing death and two counts of felony firearm.

READ MORE: Drunk Driver Arrested After Fleeing Police On Lodge Freeway

She was arraigned on Saturday and given a $750,000 cash/surety bond.

Danique Golder (credit: Detroit Police Department)

Prosecutors say at about 11:30 a.m. on April 16, Detroit police were called to a home in the 15400 block of Vaughan Street. Officer found the victim, identified as 24-year-old Takeisha Williams, of Trenton, with a gunshot wound to the head, officials say.

READ MORE: Vice President Kamala Harris Tests Positive For COVID-19

She was pronounced dead the scene.

Prosecutors say after a verbal altercation, Golder allegedly fired a shot into the doorway of the home, fatally wounding the victim.

Golder was arrested on April 21 following a DPD investigation.

A probable cause conference is scheduled on May 2 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for May 9.

MORE NEWS: Study: Michigan Ranks Top 10 In Best States For Middle Class

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.