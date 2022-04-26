(CBS DETROIT) – The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office has shared an update after being asked to investigate the officer-involved shooting in which one person was killed, after a crash on Groesbeck Highway in Roseville on Tuesday morning.

The man has been identified as male is identified as Frank Robles, 53, of Roseville.

At about 6:20 a.m., Roseville police officers responded to reports of a crash involving a Chevy Silverado and a semi-truck, on Groesbeck near 12 Mile.

Police say the male driver of the Chevy Silverado, Robles, was traveling southbound on Groesbeck and the driver of the semi-truck was traveling northbound.

Video footage shows that Robles crossed into oncoming traffic, colliding with the semi-truck.

Witnesses tried to see Robles was okay, but then he produced a knife and they could see that his wrists had been cut, so they retreated.

When police arrived at the scene, he was standing in the middle of the road holding the knife, and when officers asked him if he was okay, he said no.

In the press release, officials say the officers told Robles to drop the knife and he didn’t and began advancing toward one of the officers.

He was asked to drop the knife multiple times and didn’t comply, and he then started advancing toward one of the officers again. When he did this, the officer fired a shot at the man, knocking him down, and Robles tried to get up, still holding the knife in his hand.

The officer then fired several more shots at Robles preventing him from advancing further.

Medics were called, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say they believe the officer fired 9 shots and Robles was struck several times.

The semi-truck driver, a 65-year-old man from Ohio, was not injured during this incident.

The two officers have been placed on paid leave pending the results of this investigation

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office asks that any witnesses with additional information regarding this crash call the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office at 586-307-9358.

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham along with Roseville Police Chief Ryan Monroe will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. on April 27 to answer any questions.

