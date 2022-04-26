(CBS DETROIT) – A winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 remained unclaimed, and expired on April 25, at 4:45 p.m.
The ticket was bought at Pine Knob Wine Shoppe, located at 5726 Maybee Road in Clarkston.READ MORE: Farmington Hills Police To Host Drug Take-Back Day On April 30
Powerball tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date.
Since the ticket went unclaimed, the $150,000 will go to the state School Aid Fund.READ MORE: Roseville Woman Faces Murder Charge, Accused Of Shooting Woman After Argument In Detroit
According to Michigan Lottery officials, the record for an unclaimed lottery ticket in Michigan was set in 1998, after a ticket worth $34 million went unclaimed.
The $34 million Michigan Lotto ticket was sold at the Meijer located at 1350 West Lake Lansing Road in East Lansing.
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.MORE NEWS: Drunk Driver Arrested After Fleeing Police On Lodge Freeway